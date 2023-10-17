Rabuka acknowledges the indigenous of Australia

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to Australia’s indigenous people for opening their country’s doors to countless Fijians.

During a welcoming known as a “smoking ceremony,” Rabuka acknowledged the significant role that Australia’s indigenous population has played in providing home to people from diverse backgrounds, including Fijians.

Rabuka emphasized the depth of this bond, suggesting that the indigenous people of Australia can rightfully consider Fiji as family, while Fijians can reciprocate the sentiment by regarding indigenous Australians as part of their extended family.

Article continues after advertisement

“It our prayers, your relative your relations from Fiji and the Pacific Islands region, it is our prayer that the blessings of the almighty that you live long and well in this land he has given you in the name of peace and reconciliation be with you always.”

Rabuka expresses Fiji and Pacific’s well wishes for ongoing success in Australia.

“You have received those who were in advanced of us, those from the huge European continent, from Asia, from our Oceania who have come and live in your nation. Please accept our profound gratitude.”

Ngunnawal Elder, Serena Williams acknowledges Fiji for its unique connection with Australia.

“A welcome to country acknowledging ones business travel to another country and I would like to acknowledge the partnership and the relationship that you have with Australia.”

The Prime Minister’s upcoming commitment in Canberra, includes the signing of the reviewed Vuvale Partnership tomorrow.

Later in the week, he will fly to Brisbane.