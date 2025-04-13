Rabaka urges families to reflect and reconnect

As Christians across the country observe Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week, Salome Rabaka, who leads the Faith Formation Ministry at the Sacred Heart Parish, has shared a powerful message of spiritual preparation, love, and renewal.

She says Palm Sunday is a moment for deep reflection and remembrance of Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

It marks the beginning of His passion and eventual sacrifice on the cross.

As families come together to celebrate Palm Sunday, Rabaka reminds every one of the importance of forgiveness, unity, and the hope that Easter brings.

“Palm Sunday is the beginning of our Holy Week and we prepare spiritually and as a family, and getting everyone to do something good, something helpful to one another, forgiving one another. Also reminding the children that we have a second chance, we have Jesus who is there, loving us even though we fall weak, but he’s always there, arms opened for us to receive him and walk with him this Holy Week.”

Her message to the children is clear: despite our weaknesses and mistakes, Jesus is always there with arms wide open.

