Ra growers receive farming tools

Thirty-six kava farmers in Soa Village, Ra received farming tools worth $16,252 from the Agriculture and Waterways Ministry under the Commercial Agriculture Development Programme (CADP) to boost their production.

The equipment, including machinery for land preparation and harvesting, aims to help farmers improve crop management, increase productivity, and meet growing demand in domestic and export markets.

Minister responsible Tomasi Tunabuna emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening Fiji’s kava sector and supporting farmers to transition from subsistence to commercial agribusiness.

The farmers, organized in five groups with 23,000 existing kava plants, plan to expand their farms and improve quality to reclaim Soa’s historic status as a major kava producer.

Local farmer Paula Makubuna expressed gratitude, highlighting renewed hope and the positive impact of government support on the community.

Young farmers also welcomed the assistance, noting it will ease labor and enable larger-scale planting.

The Ministry pledged ongoing support to develop Ra Province as a key agricultural area focused on resilience and commercial success.

