Ra chair clarifies chiefs’ march misconceptions

The Ra Provincial Council has clarified that the march by chiefs in Ra yesterday was not representative of the entire province.

Chair Kiniviliame Salabogi says only a few chiefs from the old District of Rakiraki, particularly the chief of Tui Navitilevu from the village of Rakiraki, participated in the march.

Salabogi emphasizes that the chief of Tui Navitilevu does not represent the whole province.

He explains that the matter was brought to the Provincial Council meeting, where a letter was drafted to support the recommendations made by the Great Council of Chiefs and the government’s approach to ongoing court proceedings.

“The march was a personal initiative by some chiefs who wanted to show support to the government, but the way they conducted it was wrong. Even though the march was approved, I don’t know who approved it, but it was not the right approach.”

He adds that one of the chiefs involved had recently returned from the GCC and was aware of the council’s recommendations, which the province had officially supported through a letter.

Salabogi also addressed the use of the term “abrogation” in relation to the constitution, stating it was incorrect.

He says there are legal steps that need to be followed to amend the constitution.

