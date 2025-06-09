Queens road accident claims two lives

[File Photo]

Two lives were claimed on our roads yesterday following a motor vehicle accident along Queens Road in Naboutini.

One of the victims was driving a vehicle that allegedly veered onto the opposite lane and was involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle travelling from the opposite direction.

The woman driving the vehicle died at the scene of the accident, while the second victim travelling with her was rushed to the Navua Hospital, where medical officials confirmed her death.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained injuries and was treated at the Navua Hospital.

Investigations continue.

The national road death toll currently stands at 67, compared to 54 for the same period last year.

