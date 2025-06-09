Qereqeretabua to represent Parliament in India for CSOPC

Deputy Speaker and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua. [Photo: FILE]

Deputy Speaker and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua, will represent Fiji at the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in New Delhi from 15–17 January 2026.

Qereqeretabua steps in for Speaker Filimone Jitoko, who was invited by the Speaker of India’s Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla, but cannot attend due to prior commitments.

She will be joined by Deputy Secretary-General, Abele Sakulu and Manager Tables, Saleshni Prasad.

Article continues after advertisement

The CSPOC brings together parliamentary leaders from across the Commonwealth to strengthen democratic governance, promote cooperation, and reinforce bilateral ties, including the close relationship between Fiji and India.

Fiji’s participation underscores its commitment to Commonwealth engagement and parliamentary collaboration.

The Fijian Parliament thanks the Government of India for funding the delegation’s travel.

The conference will focus on fairness and impartiality in parliamentary leadership, sharing knowledge on parliamentary democracy, and building stronger institutions across member nations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.