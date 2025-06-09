Push for stronger climate-smart designs

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Finance]

Architects have been urged to take a stronger lead in climate-resilient development.

The call came from Minister for Finance, Commerce and Business Development Esrom Immanuel at the Fiji Architecture Conference and Trade Exhibition 2025.

Immanuel said architecture should be viewed as a national investment. He added that development plans only become real when architects turn policy into durable and future-ready infrastructure.

With climate threats rising, he stressed the need for disaster-resilient designs, especially for schools, hospitals and community buildings in high-risk areas.

He also urged the Fiji Association of Architects to take a deeper role in national planning, land-use reform and education partnerships.

Immanuel said the profession was vital to building a modern and climate-ready Fiji.

