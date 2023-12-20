Puna voices disappointment over COP28’s emphasis on 1.5 degree target

Pacific Islands Forum’s Secretary General Henry Puna has expressed disappointment with COP28’s overall outcome, citing a perceived lack of emphasis on the critical 1.5-degree target and the imperative shift away from fossil fuels.

Puna emphasized the necessity to persist in advocating for the 1.5-degree goal despite setbacks.

Acknowledging the nuanced developments, Puna highlighted a positive note: the announcement of the loss and damage fund at the opening session by the COP President.

However, he stressed the importance of meticulous attention to detail, particularly in ensuring representation on the board from the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) to influence the resolution of loss and damage fund intricacies.

“We cannot give up, we will never give up. We have to continue pushing for that 1.5.So you know I guess from that angle that completely was a disappointment. However, there was some small gains like the announcement of the loss and damage at the opening session by the COP President.”

Puna emphasized the potential ramifications for accessibility to the Green Climate Fund (GCF) if such nuances are not addressed effectively.

Addressing the challenges faced, Puna expressed concern about the growing difficulty in accessing the GCF.

Despite these setbacks, the SG commended the inclusion of young climate activists, emphasizing their moral authority in advocating for climate change as stewards of the future.