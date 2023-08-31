Puna advocates for gender equality

Pacific Islands Forum’s Secretary General Henry Puna has emphasized the role of gender equality and inclusion in realizing the Pacific leaders’ vision for a resilient and harmonious region.

Speaking at the second Pacific Islands Forum Women Leaders Meeting this morning, Puna highlighted the significance of the majority of attendees donning black in support of the Thursdays in Black global campaign against gender-based violence.

He has affirmed the Secretariat’s solidarity with survivors and its commitment to creating a secure Blue Pacific for all.

Puna also highlighted that gender-based violence impacts homes, workplaces, and opportunities for the vulnerable, but noted that global evidence demonstrates its preventability within a few years.

He says the Pacific partnership on ending Violence Against Women and Girls Prevention Summit earlier this year contributed to this ongoing effort.

Puna’s challenge to end gender-based violence by the end of August 2023 calls on civil society, the private sector, academia, and the people to collectively work towards a violence-free region.

The PIF Secretary General also commended Minister Vainetutai Rose Toki-Brown and the Cook Islands Government for leading this year’s PIF Women Leaders Meeting assuring support from the Secretariat during their tenure.