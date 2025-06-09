Public transport barriers continue to exclude disabled and the elderly

[File Photo]

Long-standing barriers in Fiji’s public transport system continue to exclude persons with disabilities and the elderly, with advocates warning that a lack of accessible buses and services is keeping vulnerable groups on the fringes of society.

Fiji Council of Social Services, Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says that the issue has persisted for years with little tangible improvement, despite repeated discussions and policy commitments.

She notes that inaccessible public transport limits not only mobility but also access to essential services, employment opportunities and community participation.

Catanasiga adds the lack of progress has become a “broken record,” noting that even non-government organisations face challenges when organising events that include members with mobility issues.

“When we gather our members, we have to think carefully about how people with disabilities or mobility challenges can even attend. These are issues that have been left dormant for too long.”

FCOSS Executive Director says that concerns extend beyond persons with disabilities to include the growing elderly population, many of whom struggle with boarding buses or accessing services due to poor transport design.

She say the issue highlights weak monitoring of commitments to integrate vulnerable groups into society.

While Fiji has made progress in adopting international conventions on disability rights, advocates argue that implementation remains largely on paper.

They point out that public buses and urban infrastructure have changed little over the years to accommodate wheelchair users or those with limited mobility.

Challenges are also evident in rural areas, where transport and basic service access are even more limited.

FCOSS say that improvements such as accessible buses, footpaths and service delivery standards are achievable and should be prioritised.

