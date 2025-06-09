Public health at risk from confusing labels

The Consumer Council of Fiji has raised an alarm over food labeling.

It states the current system is unclear and exposes shoppers to misleading information.

A nationwide survey, conducted by the Council, revealed that although 82 percent of Fijians know about nutrition labels, only 21 percent read them consistently.

Manager Campaigns Ziyad Parvez said consumers face obstacles such as tiny print, technical jargon, and unregulated marketing claims like natural or fortified.

He said these practices leave many struggling to make informed decisions.

The Council is calling for front-of-pack labeling that gives clear, simple signals to help families choose healthier foods.

It said stronger rules will protect consumers, improve public health, and ensure accountability from the food industry.

“We asked consumers what specific challenges, if any, they faced when reading labels. And these are the four most common answers that came up. Consumers said that the current nutrition labels are confusing and they contain a lot of technical terms that they don’t understand.”

Parvez stressed that without reform, Fijians remain exposed to labels that mislead or overwhelm rather than inform.

Acting Manager of the National Food and Nutrition Centre, Kriti Prasad, said front-of-pack systems could ease the burden on consumers and make nutrition details more accessible.

The Council said the survey points out an urgent need for clear and regulated labeling, arguing that stronger rules are essential to empower consumers, build healthier communities, and safeguard Fiji’s public health.

