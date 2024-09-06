Public consultations for new Housing Policy

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Housing has launched the second phase of its National Housing Policy Review.

This move is to help address Fiji’s growing urbanisation and housing challenges.

This revised policy is designed to align with Fiji’s long-term development plans including the upcoming three-year National Development Plan (NDP) for 2025-2027 and the five-year NDP for 2025-2029.

Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa says that urban growth is projected to increase globally and locally with 70 percent of the global population expected to live in cities by 2050.

In Fiji, he says an additional 30 percent of the population is anticipated to move to urban areas by 2030.



Housing Minister Maciu Nalumisa

The Minister states that this rapid expansion demands a review of the 2011 housing policy to better meet the needs of a growing and increasingly complex housing sector.

To support this initiative, Nalumisa says the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has funded the appointment of a Housing Sector Policy Advisor.

The Ministry has already held workshops with over 60 senior representatives across the housing sector to discuss land use, infrastructure planning, regulatory frameworks, and access to housing finance.

Fijians are encouraged to also contribute their input as part of this review.

The Ministry has opened an online submission portal for people to share feedback on the revised policy which will remain open until the end of September.

Face-to-face public consultations are also scheduled throughout the country, including sessions in Suva, Nausori, Nasinu, Lautoka, Sigatoka, Labasa and Savusavu.

Nalumisa says the feedback gathered will be crucial in shaping the final version of the policy which is expected to be submitted to Cabinet by next month.