Public commended for following road safety

The Fiji Police Force has commended the public for ensuring the festive season remains free of any major road incidents.

Director Traffic, SSP Mahesh Mishra says without the public’s adherence to road safety rules, they would not have been able to reduce road fatalities.

Since the 15th of last month to date, no fatal accidents have been recorded on our roads.

The road death toll for last year stands at 25 compared to 45 for the same period in 202o.

SSP Mishra says this is the lowest figure they’ve achieved in the last four decades.



[Photo: Supplied]

He has attributed this to the successful joint operation between the Police Force and the Land Transport Authority.

However, Mishra adds that some traffic offenses were recorded during the festive operation.

“As usual drink and drive, bad driver behaviour, and speeding were the prevalent offenses. Our Land Transport Authority officials have been doing some vehicle compliance and driver compliance checks. But the most critical one was driver behaviour.”

Mishra is urging drivers and pedestrians to continue following all road safety rules, especially with the reopening of schools.