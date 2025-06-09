Public assured, Blood supply is safe

file photo

The Ministry of Health is making it clear that all blood donations are safe for transfusion.

Amid rising concerns over HIV transmission, Assistant Minister Penioni Ravunawa confirms that every donor is thoroughly screened before giving blood.

Ravunawa says strict clinical protocols are in place and the process is closely monitored to protect patients and prevent any risk of infected blood entering the supply.

The assistant minister says they are committed to upholding strict protocols to prevent HIV-positive individuals from passing the virus to recipients.

“All blood donations go through a similar process, a standard clinical protocol to assess the eligibility of the blood to be given to a patient who needs a transfusion. That is standard practice.”

Ravunawa encourages people to continue donating blood, assuring them that authorities will maintain a safe and reliable blood supply for patients.

Minister for Health, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, assures the public that they will continue enhancing their procedures to ensure safety.

“That is something the Ministry will need to improve on. It’s a protocol of safety, including testing procedures for when people give blood and when blood is made available.”

Dr. Lalabalavu adds that the Ministry is actively working on its procedures to guarantee that every blood donation is as safe as possible.

