Public agrees to TRC setup

Hon. Sashi Kiran [Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

There is widespread agreement that Fiji needs a Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Assistance Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says that during consultations, people have shown strong support for the TRC to address past wounds.

Kiran adds that they are working on creating awareness, educating the public, and drafting a Bill to establish the TRC.

Although the TRC members will be appointed by the president or government, they are expected to work independently.

Kiran adds the TRC will function similarly to other existing commissions in Fiji.

“Once that commission is in place, then they create more education processes, they will then educate the people on how they will do the Truth Commission, the different places they’ll be traveling to, to do the listening, and all that will follow after.”

Kiran says the Commission’s roles and responsibilities will be clearly defined by law. They aim to have the draft bill ready in the next few months, which will then be tabled in Parliament.

“So we’re working on developing a legal framework that will bring back to the parliament, and then parliament will appoint the, well parliament will pass the bill, and once the bill is passed, then the president will appoint the commissioners.”

The Minister says the initial plan is for the TRC to operate for 18 months in Fiji, although this may change.

Kiran stresses any extension can only be granted by the President.