Psychological summit identifies capacity gaps

The 5th Fiji Psychological Summit delved into how psychology practices can adapt to Fiji’s diverse cultural landscape, ensuring that mental health interventions resonate with traditional values and contemporary challenges.

Vice President of the Fiji Psychological Society Robyn Heymans highlighted this during their summit today with the theme “The legacy of the Fiji Psychological Society – How do we prepare for Future generations?”

She adds they have faced challenges with culturally attuned, approaches that honour the diversity of our communities.

“We would like to make sure that our future psychologists are able to practice here in Fiji and have as much knowledge of the modern practices as possible and we create a network to be able to connect with partners to advocate for healthy coping strategies for the community members here in Fiji.”

Heymans says that they want to be steadfast in their support for diverse fields of practice and equitable access to all.

The Fiji Psychological Society hopes to strive for more Capacity building to ensure the effectiveness of the evolving nature of psychology.