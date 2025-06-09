PSH Hospitals becomes surprise hotspot for global medical talent

Dr. Dylan Foskett.

PSH Hospitals is emerging as a training destination for international doctors, with young Australian clinician Dr. Dylan Foskett the latest to join its growing cardiac program.

His move to Fiji reflects the hospital’s push to build a regional centre of excellence in advanced surgery and specialist care.

Foskett says he was drawn to Fiji after hearing about PSH’s expanding cardiac services and the work of cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Sanjeev Khulbey.

He describes the Nadi facility as modern, clean, and built to a standard he is used to in Sydney.

He notes that the theatres, ICU, and overall layout made it easy to settle in and begin hands-on training.

He says the teamwork inside the hospital stands out, especially the coordination between cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery.

According to him, the communication and patient flow match what he sees in top-tier hospitals in Australia.

Foskett calls the chance to train under Dr. Khulbey a defining step in his career.

He says observing complex procedures and learning directly in the theatre has given him experience he would not receive this early in a larger system.

Beyond the clinical work, he says Fiji’s warmth and openness made the transition easy.

He believes young Fijian clinicians have a rare opportunity to advance quickly, saying smaller health systems allow committed workers to lead early and shape their fields.

PSH Director and Founder Parvish Kumar says Foskett’s experience captures the hospital’s broader aim to lift medical standards and strengthen partnerships across the Pacific.

He encourages regional health services to send their staff for training, saying shared expertise benefits the entire region.

With more specialists joining its team and growing interest from abroad, PSH Hospitals is positioning itself as a Pacific hub for advanced care in cardiac, neurosurgery, spine, general surgery, plastic surgery, orthopedics, urology, obstetrics, gynecology, and ENT specialties.

