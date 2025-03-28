PSH Hospital reduces healthcare costs for senior citizens

Pacific Specialist Healthcare Hospital [File Photo]

Senior citizens in Fiji can now access free general practitioner consultations at Pacific Specialist Healthcare Hospital.

Hospital CEO Parvish Kumar says the initiative aims to support elderly Fijians, particularly those without a fixed income.

He adds that the move aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to make healthcare more accessible.

Article continues after advertisement

Along with the free consultations for senior citizens, PSH Hospital has also reduced the costs of essential diagnostic tests such as ECGs, chest X-rays, and full blood counts.

Kumar says the hospital is reviewing pharmacy prices and accommodation costs to further improve affordability.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.