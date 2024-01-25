PSC announces new appointments

PSC Chair Lule Rokovada

The Public Service Commission has appointed Ratu Meli Nacuva as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Paula Baleilevuka as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services.

Ratu Meli, with extensive experience as a Senior Advisor for government’s Strategic Workforce Planning and Business Process Improvement will oversee the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

He has a background in managing the Flying Fijians in the World Rugby – Pacific Nations Cup Championship in 2013 and serves as a Strategic Planning Consultant.

Currently pursuing a Master’s of Science in Project Management at the University of Salford,PS says that he is well-prepared for his new role.

Baleilevuka, a Civil Engineer has built a career that spans across Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Fiji, and Australia.

He earned his Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) from the University of Technology in Lae, Papua New Guinea.

Starting as a Road Maintenance Engineer in 1988, he climbed the ranks concluding his service as the Director National Road in 2008.

Ratu Meli will assume his role on March 4th while Baleilevuka will begin duties on March 1st.