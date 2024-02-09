PS for Fisheries and Forestry suspended

Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry, Atelaite Rokosuka.

The Public Service Commission has suspended the Permanent Secretary for Fisheries and Forestry, Atelaite Rokosuka, effective from close of business today.

The suspension follows an investigation into the allegations of the Deal signed with Infinite Power Clean Energy (Fiji) Pte Limited.

PSC Chair Luke Rokovada says they are committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical conduct and integrity and take allegations of misconduct seriously.

Article continues after advertisement

During this time, Rokosuka will be relieved of her duties, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Commission will conduct a thorough and impartial review to ensure a fair resolution of the matter.