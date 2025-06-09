PS Environment urges broad financing solutions to combat biodiversity loss

Dr. Sivendra Michael

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment says that in finding solutions for biodiversity, it is important to recognize that no single set of options or financing solutions alone can address the biodiversity loss we are currently facing.

Permanent Secretary Dr. Sivendra Michael says that a comprehensive approach is needed, combining different strategies, funding mechanisms, and the involvement of multiple stakeholders to effectively protect and restore ecosystems for the future.

He adds that it is very important for governments to explore a range of financing solutions.

This includes user-pay systems, credit schemes, and, where necessary, debt instruments.

“And so, again, looking more broadly rather than very narrowly is very important, to take a bird’s-eye view at how we are going to address finance challenges and how we can really develop a biodiversity finance plan that’s implementable.”

He emphasizes the need to consider all innovative sources of funding and to involve the right mix of stakeholders, combining grants and other financial mechanisms to effectively address biodiversity challenges.

Dr. Michael also stresses that there is no point in having a policy if it cannot be implemented.

