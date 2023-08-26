PS emphasizes vigilance in civil service performance

Ministry of Civil Service Permanent Secretary Parmesh Chand

A spotlight has been cast on the Ministry of Civil Service’s approach to upholding performance standards in the absence of formal contracts for civil servants.

Permanent Secretary Parmesh Chand says the ministry is taking proactive steps to counter any perceived complacency and address concerns raised by the public.

The PS emphasizes the importance of avoiding generalized perceptions, highlighting the presence of numerous dedicated and motivated civil servants who consistently go the extra mile to deliver top-notch services.

“So if somebody is falling short in that area, the permanent secretary is there to deal with it or the department head. So if there are cases like that, the members of the public are welcome to bring them to the attention of the permanent secretaries.”

Chand says while the occasional lapse in services and standards is acknowledged, the ministry remains vigilant in ensuring accountability and improvement across its workforce.

Addressing the question of how the ministry is working to prevent the development of a laid-back attitude among civil servants, the PS acknowledges the possibility of such instances occurring.

“It is possibly happening, and I have seen it myself sometimes happening, and here we are dealing with a large workforce and a large outfit.”

Chand adds that in a landscape where public perception and performance standards are crucial, the Ministry of Civil Service stands committed to maintaining a dedicated and productive workforce.