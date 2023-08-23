Province urged to be champions of HIV

The Naitasiri Provincial Council members have been encouraged to take a lead role in promoting awareness of HIV-transmitted disease within the province.

Speaking during the council meeting this week, Minister for Itaukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu emphasized the importance of parents initiating open discussions with their children, particularly the youth in the province.

He highlighted that this concern has escalated into a nationwide matter due to the recent surge in recorded cases.

“I think this is something we should talk about openly with our children about its effect and the urgency for people in the province to get checked up since it’s currently on the rise. Remember, the Ministry of Health got the medicines that would help those who are affected, but we need collaboration, especially in our villages and provinces.”

Vasu further mentions that another pressing concern involves the rising instances of drug-related cases among the younger generation.

He emphasizes that families and elders hold the responsibility of actively participating in eradicating this detrimental habit within our provinces.

Vasu points out that these drug-related challenges also play a role in impeding the province’s progress and development.

He asserts that fostering more open conversations within families about this issue is crucial to ensuring a stable and promising future.