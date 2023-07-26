Lomaiviti highlight plights

The Lomaiviti Provincial Council has highlighted some of the challenges faced by the people in the province.

Two main issues that were raised during the Provincial Council meeting were shipping services and irregular health and medical services.

Provincial Council Chair Etueni Caucau is hoping a viable solution will be found for the concerns raised by the people of Lomaiviti.

“We will hear all the challenges that are faced within the province from the Ministry of Health, the SDMO Levuka, the agricultural sectors, and Heritage. These are some of the issues of pressing concern to the members of the province.”

Attorney General Siromi Turaga, who hails from Lomaiviti, says the council members were vocal about their plights. However, most of the queries raised by the province were addressed.

“This has been an ongoing issue, but today we are thankful to Mr. George Gounder to be present today to address that the actual fee structure is set by the FCCC.”

The two-day meeting ends tomorrow.