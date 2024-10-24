Protect oceans, reject deep-sea mining says Toribau

Greenpeace Political and Policy Consultant Lagi Toribau

Greenpeace Political and Policy Consultant Lagi Toribau has urged Pacific nations to oppose deep-sea mining during a side event at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa.

Toribau says deep-sea mining is a new form of extractivism and modern colonialism, warning that the Pacific stands at a critical crossroads.

Reflecting on the region’s history of environmental exploitation, including phosphate mining and nuclear testing, Toribau says deep-sea mining is an unjust industry, and the Pacific has the power to stop it before it even begins.

Article continues after advertisement

Toribau also criticized the International Seabed Authority for prioritizing mining interests over ocean conservation, calling for Pacific leadership to protect the ocean and reject harmful industries.

“I think this is where the role of the Pacific is so critical in this because we have championed so many ocean initiatives globally. We have been at the forefront of climate justice. We have proven that small island states are not a force to be reckoned with. We’re a large ocean state. So bring on the fight.”

He highlighted that early policies on ocean use were based on outdated beliefs that the deep sea had no life, adding that powerful nations like the United States pushed for access to these waters for military and mining interests.

Toribau stressed the Pacific’s responsibility to protect its oceans, calling it a “large ocean state” that has led efforts for climate justice.

He reminded those present at the side event of past mistakes, such as phosphate mining in Nauru and nuclear testing, and urged leaders to reject this harmful industry.