Proposal to address social issues: Qoro

Women from the province of Lomaiviti have launched an initiative to address the social issues that persist in the province.

The focus will be on the alarming rates of school dropouts and academic underperformance among young women.

This proposal aims to address prevalent issues such as peer pressure and unwanted pregnancies.

Lomaiviti Women’s Fundraising Committee Chair Sereana Qoro has emphasized the need to reshape the educational landscape and pave the way to poverty eradication in the province.

“This project will go towards supporting education amongst our students. A project of this nature is really a step in the right direction for us to solve that problem in the long term.”

Qoro believes that issues arising from these circumstances frequently contribute to a negative cycle of educational setbacks and limited opportunities.

She states that it also contributes to long-term poverty, which the women are working hard to address.

The women aim to provide a comprehensive support system that not only addresses immediate concerns but also empowers individuals to realize their potential and become a motivation for long-term change in their families and the province.