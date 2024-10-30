Project to equip farmers for climate change adaptation

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways is working on building capacity for farmers on various aspects of climate smart food systems and improving the knowledge of our farmers to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

While launching the Climate Smart Pacific Food Systems project in Sigatoka, Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Dr. Andrew Tukana highlighted that Fiji is currently ranked 57th of 166 countries in the SDG Index ranking with an overall score of 72.9%.

Dr. Tukana emphasizes that this overall score measures the total progress toward achieving the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways strategic development plan for the years 2024 to 2028 in its strategic priority three, which is to improve adoption of sustainable resource management and climate-smart agriculture, is in line with this project objective.”

Dr. Tukana reiterates that this project will create a better platform to implement the Ministry’s priorities using collaborative research and development to upskill farmers with climate change information.

New Zealand Deputy High Commissioner Alex Davis states that food security and systems are of course critical to be integrated when working in the climate resilience and adaptation space.

“The program’s goal is to build the wellbeing and resilience of communities, both to the impacts of climate change through Pacific-led climate smart food systems, and it also supports New Zealand’s mission for working with Fiji to support community adaptation to climate change, to strengthen disaster response, and to improve community preparedness.”

The program is organized by the International Institute for Plant and Food Research of New Zealand in partnership with the Farmer Plus Fiji program, aiming to strengthen the value and supply chains, improve production, and also foster trade in Fiji and sustain agricultural commodities.