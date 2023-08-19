Project to boost maritime transportation system

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji is set to benefit from a sustainable maritime transportation system the Japanese government is working on establishing in the region.

Attorney General Justice Siromi Turaga met with three experts from the Japan International Cooperation Agency who are currently in the country for assessment work and extensive research on some of the country’s ports yesterday.

The project aims to advance measures for improving port resilience and maintenance management.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The current area of focus is the Port of Levuka in the Old Capital.

Turaga says the coalition government continues to seek avenues for providing and improving essential services for Fiji citizens.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

While highlighting the importance of ports in maritime islands, the Attorney General thanked the team for taking the initiative, as this will be timely for the town.