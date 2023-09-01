Project to assist youth in Vacoko

[Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/ Facebook]

Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports Rovereto Nayacalevu has emphasized the government’s dedication to fostering an environment conducive to growth.

He highlighted this during the official ceremony marking the handover of the Layer Bird Poultry Project, a Japanese-funded endeavor valued at $35,000, to the Holy Spiritual Congregation Youth Club at Vacoko settlement in Naboro.

Nayacalevu says the poultry project captures the aspiration of providing a channel for economic advancement and self-sufficiency for the youth residing in the settlement.

Article continues after advertisement

He has stressed impact of this initiative, asserting that its significance cannot be underestimated.



[Source: Fijian Ministry of Youth and Sports/ Facebook]

The PS says the project is poised to serve as a beacon of optimism for the youth within the Vacoko settlement, offering not only essential financial gains but also employment opportunities, addressing crucial needs in the community.

Nayacalevu further emphasized that this initiative would empower the youth, furnishing them with the means to independently support themselves and their families, consequently elevating their quality of life.

He has encouraged young people the Vacoko settlement to cultivate a dynamic and self-sustaining poultry industry.

This industry, Nayacalevu says is envisioned to not only satisfy domestic demand for poultry products but also explore prospects for exports, thus bolstering Fiji’s economic landscape.