Project proposals to link climate and biodiversity: IUCN

International Union for Conservation of Nature Oceania Hub Director Dindo Campilan

Project proposals for the Kiwa Initiative must demonstrate human well-being and biodiversity benefits.

This has been highlighted by International Union for Conservation of Nature Oceania Hub Director Dindo Campilan at the second call for project proposals to enhance climate resilience in the Pacific, including Fiji.

Campilan says those looking to apply for the grant must provide avenues to address societal challenges such as climate change, food security, biodiversity, and livelihood.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are interested in the connectedness of climate and biodiversity. It has been validated that we cannot address them separately, so it will be interesting to see some of those initiatives around that.”

Campilan says the IUCN facilitates grants given by foreign donors to both local and regional-scale projects.

Representatives from various civil society organizations will receive capacity-building and technical assistance to strengthen their chances of securing grants of approximately $150,000 under the Kiwa Initiative.

Project proposals for the Kiwa Initiative are now open to 19 countries and territories in the Pacific region until November 12th.