Productivity integral in economic growth: DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica stresses that productivity plays an integral role in the economic growth and performance of industries.

While speaking at the 65th Asian Productivity Organization Workshop Meeting of Heads of National Productivity Organizations in Nadi, Kamikamica says when productivity increases, it enables economies to produce more goods and services without requiring a proportional increase in labor or capital, thereby enhancing overall economic output.

Kamikamica, who is also the Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, states that as members of the APO, they come together to collaborate and share experiences and learnings to accelerate productivity and promote economic development.

He also highlights that Fiji’s recently launched National Development Plan also aligns with the key APO functions, particularly in research and development, capacity building, policy advocacy and economic development, sustainable development, and collaboration.

The workshop continues at the Sofitel Resort.