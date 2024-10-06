Production surge for Labasa cane farmers

Cane farmer Brij Bushan

Cane farmers in Labasa have experienced an increase in production this crushing season compared to previous years.

According to Brij Bushan, a well-known farmer in Vunivau, this is due to favourable weather and the strong performance of the Labasa FSC Mill.

He says that while other mills faced issues ranging from low cane supply to breakdowns, the Labasa mill has been performing at its best, which will reflect on the overall sugar production in the North.

Article continues after advertisement

Bushan says that, while there are challenges related to labour and cane quality, the remaining tonnage will help boost the supply to the mill.

He emphasizes that farmers should prioritize harvesting the remaining cane to ensure it is processed before the season ends.

“Well, I hope to FSC, they should consider each and every stock of cane they have, the farmers are still on the farm. Well, last week, it was rainy. Three, four days it was wasted. So I hope the weather is good this week or next week. After two, three weeks, they might harvest all the canes.”

Meanwhile, Lautoka Mill is set to cease operations next Monday, while the Rarawai and Labasa Mills are scheduled to follow later this month.