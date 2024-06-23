PRNSC to tackle polycrisis and security challenge

The representatives of the Pacific security community will gather in Suva tomorrow for the Pacific Regional and National Security Conference.

This is an important forum to address the region’s pressing security challenges.

The inaugural conference will map the current and future regional security threats and support the implementation of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa will open the event with keynote speeches.

Conference organizer and Director of the Pacific Security College, Professor Dave Peebles, says they want to bring together experts from across the Pacific security community to talk about polycrisis.

On the first two days, policy and subject matter experts will have panel discussions on converging security risks, which include climate change, transnational crime, geopolitics, and human security.

However, on the third day, diplomats and officials from PIF member countries will practically investigate security risks and explore the critical decisions and responses needed for the safety of future generations.

The Pacific Regional and National Security Conference will be held at the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat from June 24-26.