Prisoners on the run

Convicted prisoners Paula Muayara and Vilimoni Saumaki are on the run.

Police say the two escaped from the Suva High Court this afternoon.

A search is underway, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu warns that harboring prisoners is a crime.

The two were convicted today and were to be sentenced.

Members of the public are requested to call the National Command Centre on 9905 296 or Crime Stoppers on 919 if they have any information regarding their whereabouts.