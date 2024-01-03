Prioritizing male advocacy programs: Ali

[Source: Fiji Women's Crisis Centre/ Facebook]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center has already set plans for this year.

FWCC Coordinator, Shamima Ali highlights that one of their main focus will be the national male advocacy program.

“And then we also want to do the male advocacy program, we have to revisit that to National, look at the male advocates who already have been trained in the provinces, in the village, in the towns and cities”.

Ali says that a lot of men are asking to be a part of this program, which is why they will be organizing a national male advocacy training.

She further says they will be keeping a close eye on laws related to women and other important issues, such as those in the Crimes Act and the Domestic Violence Act, as part of their work this year.