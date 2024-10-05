PRF calls for sustainable waste management

[Source: PRF]

As Fiji moves forward with plans for a second landfill in the Western Division, the Pacific Recycling Foundation is calling for a shift away from outdated waste management practices that prioritize volume over sustainability.

The Foundation stresses that the business model for landfills should not focus on maximizing waste intake, as this contradicts the core principles of environmental, economic, and social sustainability.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo states that landfills should be designed to manage only general waste that cannot be recovered or recycled.

He further emphasizes that landfills should not process recyclables, as this introduces a lack of accountability.

“Their current business model is about that, where landfills survive because they are targeting as much volumes to enter landfill. It has to be recovery first, recycles coming first, organic waste coming out first and the actual rubbish should end up in the landfill.”

PRF’s ongoing work with Collection Pillars of Recycling highlights the importance of leaving recycling efforts to dedicated individuals, groups, and grassroots recyclers.

The Foundation advocates for the proposed Western Division landfill to be developed under two key principles: Do No Harm and People Before Profit.

Deo adds that progressive countries have moved away from models that rely heavily on landfills.

PRF also calls for an independent environmental assessment of the proposed Western landfill to evaluate the potential risks of leachate contamination on nearby farms and coastal areas.

Deo believes that by focusing on recovering recyclables and reducing the amount of waste sent to landfills, we can generate environmental, economic, and social benefits.