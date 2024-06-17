President to attend other meetings in Switzerland

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere will hold various bilateral meetings while in Switzerland.

The President arrived in Switzerland over the weekend to attend the first ever “Summit on Peace in Ukraine”.

The summit aims to provide a platform for dialogue on ways towards a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine based on international law and the UN charter.

It also aims to promote a common understanding of a possible framework to reach this goal and to jointly define a roadmap on how to involve both parties in a future peace process.

More than 100 delegations from around the world are attending the Summit.