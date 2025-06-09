President rallies diaspora in Sydney

[Source: Fiji Government]|

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu and First Lady Emily Lalabalavu met with the Fijian community in Sydney, reaffirming the government’s commitment to keeping strong ties with the diaspora.

Ratu Naiqama thanked Fijians in Australia for their continued support and urged them to remain exemplary citizens wherever they live.

He also updated them on key developments at home and shared insights from his recent official visits to the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and India.

Article continues after advertisement

The President highlighted the teachings of Sai Baba, saying messages such as “Love All, Hate Never” continue to inspire his leadership.

He also acknowledged the diaspora’s vital contribution through remittances and praised their role in strengthening the Fiji–Australia Vuvale Partnership.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.