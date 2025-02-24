President pushes for responsible social media use

There is a need for more responsible behavior on social media, with a call for citizens to refrain from inflammatory comments and trolling.

This has been highlighted by President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu during the opening of Parliament in Suva today.

Ratu Naiqama expressed concern over the negative impact that online hostility and false narratives have on the democratic process and political engagement.

The President highlights the growing concerns around online discourse, urging both individuals and social media platforms to contribute to a more respectful and constructive environment.

“We cannot deny the fact that many of our people are still left be-hind. But exploiting their plight, particularly on the social media, is demeaning, and a low blow. We must be cautious and ensure that information is shared on social media is accurate and reflects the reality and is intended for the common good, rather than creating further division amongst our own communities.”

With the rapid spread of misinformation and the divisive nature of online interactions, Ratu Naiqama stresses the importance of truth, accuracy, and respect in public discussions.

While acknowledging the power of social media in shaping public opinion, the President is calling for collective action to combat trolling, hate speech, and the spread of false information.

Ratu Naiqama is urging all to take personal responsibility for the conversations they participate in online.

By promoting civility and respect, he believes that a more positive and informed political dialogue can be fostered.

He is also encouraging social media companies to strengthen efforts to curb the spread of misinformation and foster a healthier online community.