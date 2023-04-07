President calls for support

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Williame Katonivere delivered a compelling message on the critical issue of corruption at the United Nations Convention against Corruption, held at the Holiday Inn in Suva.

Emphasizing how corruption hinders sustainable development and poses a threat to peace, security, and stability, President Ratu Williame called for support for the unprecedented youth anti-corruption movement and the inclusion of young people in policy dialogues and concrete actions to combat corruption.

Speaking to youths from Fiji and the wider region, the President highlighted the vital role that young Pacific Islanders are playing in addressing corruption.

“Promoting integrity and anti-corruption is essential for our broader good governance efforts and is an instrumental part of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific continent which sets out the region’s approach in working collaboratively to achieve our long-term development vision. In fact, it is one of the Strategic pathways to guide our broad trajectory over the short, medium, and long term.”

Also present at the event was the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, Henry Puna and various heads of Pacific Island Countries diplomatic missions in Suva.