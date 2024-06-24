Presenting early complaint is vital

[File Photo]

Director of the Legal Aid Commission, Seremaia Waqainabete, says it is important for suspects to voice any complaints during their first court appearance.

Waqainabete stresses that presenting complaints early is vital to ensuring their credibility and integrity within the judicial process.

“Sometimes, when they go to prison, probably for their second or third appearance, that’s when they raise their hand and say they were assaulted while in police custody, but it doesn’t carry much weight as compared to the first time.”

Waqainabete has brought attention to the alarming problem of suspects being assaulted and forced into making false confessions.

He says that these kinds of events have the power to drastically change the course of legal proceedings, sometimes even resulting in the miscarriage of justice.

The Legal Aid Commission continues to advocate for the rights of suspects and ensures that their grievances are heard and addressed promptly within the legal system.