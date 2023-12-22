Preparing for Christmas amidst shopping surge

The usual feel of shopping and celebration continues to gain momentum as we countdown to Christmas.

Towns and cities are getting more than usual numbers as people prepare to celebrate the biggest holiday of the year, something which is not only confined to Christians.

The CEO of the Consumer Council of Fiji, Seema Shandil, urges businesses to adhere to ethical practices.

“A specific periods like festive period or when there’s a shopping hype the Consumer Council team is always out and about making sure that you know traders practice ethically”.

Shoppers say they need to also play their part when out shopping.

Tevita Napolioni of Noco, Rewa says that his family are planning to buy what they will be able to afford for this Christmas.

“My family and I are planning to shop within our budget for this Christmas, whatever we can afford we will buy it”.

Lusiana Qaloqawa of Naivuruvuru Village, emphasizes celebrating Christmas meaningfully while saving for the New Year.

“We often spend a lot of money on food and family gatherings, so I am urging everyone that this Christmas we try and celebrate its true meaning with our loved ones, and ensure that we save enough money as we approach a new year”.

Supermarkets usually attract the biggest numbers during the festive season.

Extra Supermarket Operations Manager, Ravinesh Deo says they ensure shoppers get the best experience.

“The festive season is a time when people come together to celebrate. At Extra Supermarket, we work hard to assist shoppers in finding what they need to celebrate. The design of our stores and friendly customer service is intended to make shopping enjoyable, we look forward to the next couple of days”.

As thousands embark on making memories during the festive period, they are being urged to take precautions and ensure they are protected.