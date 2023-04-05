Preparations underway for municipal elections: PM

[Source: File]
Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says they are committed to bring democracy back to the municipalities
He says throughout the election campaign, the removal of voting rights from citizens of towns and cities was a constant theme.
He says preparations are now underway for local elections, particularly on the legal aspects of it.
The Prime Minister adds they will provide an update as soon as possible and will be releasing a date very soon.
