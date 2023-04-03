Preparation for fourth Trade Policy Review underway

[Source: MCTTT/ Facebook]

The Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs, and Communications Manoa Kamikamica met with the World Trade Organization Secretariat to discuss Fiji’s upcoming fourth trade policy review.

During the meeting, Kamikamica emphasized Fiji’s commitment to open and transparent trade policies that promote economic growth and development.

The Minister also highlighted Fiji’s efforts to increase regional and global trade partnerships and its ongoing support for the multilateral trading system.

The WTO Secretariat acknowledged Fiji’s progress in implementing its trade policies and encouraged further efforts to strengthen the country’s trade regime.

The Secretariat also provided updates on the in-country mission and the upcoming trade policy review.

Fiji’s fourth Trade Policy Review will take place on July 19th in Switzerland.

It provides an opportunity for Fiji to receive feedback from the WTO’s 164 members on Fiji’s trade policies and practices.