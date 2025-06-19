PRB residents slammed for illegal dumping

file photo

Residents of the Public Rental Board in Bagasavu, Suva and neaighboring communities are under the spotlight for illegal waste disposal.

The Suva City Council says this area has regrettably become a consistent dumping ground.

SCC says this undermines the ongoing efforts of their Health Inspectors to maintain public health and cleanliness within Suva.

The Council stresses the critical importance of adhering to Suva Garbage Disposal By-Law 8(1), which outlines specific requirements for proper waste containment.

Beyond using proper bins, SCC also stresses the importance of placing rubbish out only on scheduled pick-up dates.

The Council says that unscheduled dumping attracts pests, creates unsightly accumulations, and contributes to environmental and health hazards for the entire community.

It adds that by following the established by-laws, residents can significantly contribute to a healthier and more pleasant living environment.

