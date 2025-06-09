Prasad warns rushed tariff hike could hurt economy

Concerns are growing over proposed increases to Energy Fiji Limited tariffs, with calls from Members of Parliament and the public for any changes to be handled carefully to avoid harming economic stability and public confidence.

Government MP and National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says any tariff adjustment must be transparent, consultative and properly timed.

Prof Prasad warns that rushed or poorly managed decisions could undermine confidence and slow economic progress.

Article continues after advertisement

“This should have been, the process should have been handled carefully, it should have been open and transparent.”

Prof Prasad stresses that now is not the right time to increase electricity tariffs.

He adds that decision makers must be careful not to disrupt the flow of confidence at a time when the economy is showing signs of steady progress.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta has defended the Electricity Fiji Limited tariff consultation process.

“And that’s what we’re doing throughout the country as well. So these stakeholder consultations are face-to-face consultations to hear people and what they have to say”.

But at the same time we’ve also changed our strategy. We’ve asked the team that if people do not come forward to us, we need to speak to them, we need to approach them and talk to them directly.”

Jiuta says the process ensures public feedback is considered before any decisions are made and is designed to maintain transparency and fairness.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.