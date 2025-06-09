Prasad urges Fijian Diaspora to invest

source : Biman Prasad DPM/ Facebook

The coalition government has made significant strides having strengthened democracy, removing draconian laws, and restoring freedom of speech.

This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, during a gathering of the Fijian community in Melbourne, Australia last night.

Professor Prasad says people are now free to speak and criticize the government without fear.

He expressed the Government’s deep appreciation to the Fijian Diaspora for their continued support.

Professor Prasad also highlighted that the Coalition Government, now two and a half years into office, has brought a new era of governance in Fiji – marked by greater openness, inclusiveness, and accountability.

He adds they have delivered three national budgets in a short time, which included difficult but necessary reforms in tax policy, social welfare, and scholarships.

The DPM says their focus has been on rebuilding confidence in the economy and creating opportunities.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to modernize Fiji’s health sector, including the construction of a regional hospital, new 100-bed super-specialty hospital and other medical infrastructure upgrades.

DPM Prasad encouraged Fijians abroad to consider investing, living, and working in Fiji, stressing that citizenship laws have been reformed to make it easier for descendants of Fijian citizens to reside in the country.

He also underlined Fiji’s strong economic recovery, with growth of around 4%in 2024 and a similar trajectory expected this year.

Improved fiscal management, rising tax collections, and renewed investor confidence have driven investments of around $5.8 billion.

Infrastructure developments such as the upgraded Vanua Levu terminal and new incentives for hotels, tour operators, and real estate further position Fiji as an attractive hub for investment and tourism.

Importantly, DPM Prasad paid tribute to the Fijian diaspora, acknowledging their significant role in supporting the nation through remittances, which is now close to $1.4 billion annually.

The event was organized by the Fiji Senior Citizens Organisation in Melbourne.

