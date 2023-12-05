Prasad reveals plans for affordable housing

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad opened the Roadshow for the Public Private Partnership for the Affordable Housing Project in Australia.

During the opening, Prasad also presented and discussed the structure of the project.

He says the Fiji government aims to increase the supply of affordable and climate-resilient housing with the vision to eradicate squatter and informal settlements in the next 10 years.

With this objective, he says they have earmarked four sites Davuilevu, Nepani, Wainibuku, and Raiwaqa in the Central Division, and a site in Tavakubu, Lautoka and Tavua to develop the first pilot project.

This pilot is expected to supply around 3,000 housing units, which will be climate resilient, green and Category 5 cyclone compliant structures.

Prasad says the Government has commenced the bidding process to select a private developer for the Project and commence the construction before mid-2024.

More than 120 interested companies, contractors, bidders, and financial institutions attended the Roadshow organized in Auckland, New Zealand and Brisbane, Australia.

Prasad is in Australia to deliver the keynote address at the 2023 Australasian AID Conference at the Australian National University in Canberra today.