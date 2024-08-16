Prasad hails record $3.1B revenue collection

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says they are now seeing the result of the bold, decisive and well thought out strategy implemented in the 2023-24 National budget.

Professor Prasad’s comments come as the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has announced a historic achievement as their net revenue collection for the fiscal year 2023-24 sits at $3.1b.

The FRCS has exceeded the forecast by $68 million, representing a 2.3 percent increase.

Prasad says their policies in the last budget and the 2024-25 budget set a solid framework for the country.

“You know, it’s not so surprising, because we’re expecting the reform that we undertook to deliver these kinds of outcomes. And so, $3.1 billion is a record revenue collection.”

The DPM states that due to this positive outcome they are now saying that Fiji’s economy will grow by more than three percent.

Prasad says they are now seeing a high level of optimism in the economy, as a lot of projects are starting up.

He states that after the announcement of the 2024-25 national budget, the confidence level in the Fijian economy has further increased.