Prasad hails India-Fiji Friendship Forum

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The India-Fiji Friendship Forum has played an instrumental role in actively promoting and strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

Speaking during the Youth Leadership Contest, Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says in the last nine months Fiji has accelerated its efforts to reestablish and deepen ties with India and the broader Pacific Islands region.

Prasad has commended India’s role as a leader of the south, particularly acknowledging Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s influence in global forums.

Article continues after advertisement

“As a government, we want to engage much more deeply and meaningfully to ensure that we not only experience what we have had over so many years in terms of our relationship but also take it to the next level.”



Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad

Prasad highlighted the significance of nurturing youth leadership and India’s global leadership role.

He emphasizes the government’s commitment to youth development, including scholarships and initiatives addressing labour market challenges.